Arjun Kapoor looks camera shy in THIS photo with his ‘boy’ Will Smith; Calls himself 'fine physical specimen'

Ever since signed Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, the actor has been religiously working out to look fit for the role of a warrior, and even though the film has released, Arjun Kapoor has continued to work out and stay fit. Before Arjun’s Bollywood debut, we all know that the actor wasn’t as fit and was by self admission, overweight. And today, this Ki & Ka actor posted a major throwback video on Instagram when he was overweight and in the photo, he is seen posing with designer Kunal Rawal and Hollywood star Will Smith. Clearly, the photo is old and one when Arjun was fat as the actor poses with the Hollywood star and alongside the photo, Arjun wrote, “Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince @willsmith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie..Side note - the vertical strips really didn’t do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was.”

In the photo, Will Smith is flashing his widest smile as he poses between Arjun and Kunal, and Arjun on the other hand, is wearing spectacles and is feeling too shy to smile for the camera, it seems. Seeing this picture, we were instantly reminded of Will Smith’s last trip to India where he met , , and other stars and also made a guest appearance in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Later, Will Smith visited the Taj Mahal and shared photo on Instagram. Earlier this year, Will Smith's recent release Bad Boys for Life was promoted by Rohit Shetty in association with Sooryavanshi, in India.

As for Arjun Kapoor, he was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat opposite Kriti Sanon and the film received fair reviews but failed to mint money at the box office. Next, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in John Abraham's cross border romance co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.

