Arjun Kapoor looks charming in new PICS as he poses near a 'grill'; Sister Anshula gives a funny name

Arjun Kapoor is one of biggest stars in the world of Bollywood and with all good reason. Arjun has been in the industry for over a decade and time and again delighted his fans with his impeccable acting prowess and versatility. Be it 2 States or Ishaqzaade, Arjun always manages to leaves his audience wanting for more. Another thing that makes this ace actor so popular is his charming personality. The actor is super active on his Instagram where we get a glimpse of Arjun’s life and personality. On Thursday, he uploaded some extremely handsome pictures and we are in love!

Photographer Bharat Rawail did justice to Arjun’s handsomeness and captured it perfectly in the pictures. In the monochromatic pictures, Arjun looked extremely dapper as he posed against a door with grills. He wore an all-black outfit that suited him just too well. However, what made us laugh out loud was his hilarious, funny caption. He wrote, “I don't let grilling days get to me.” Of course, his post went viral and fans from all over complimented him. His sister Anshula had a very interesting compliment though. She commented, “You’re a punny guy”.

Check Arjun's post:

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is set to have a super busy year. He has a slew of ongoing projects in his kitty and we cannot wait to see him in action. As we already mentioned, he is currently working on Ajay Bahl directorial The Lady Killer. On the other hand, he will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey. Finally, he is also gearing up for Ek Villain Returns.

