Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in THIS BTS video; Girlfriend Malaika Arora is impressed

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are painting the town red with their pictures and fun moments. The couple has never missed a chance of expressing their love and affection for each other. One can notice this in the comment section of each other’s posts. Right from making food to spending a vacation together, the couple has always taken the goals a notch higher. And this time also the actor has not left us in surprise as his shared video have his girlfriend’s comment.

Talking about the video, in the clip Arjun is seen posing for an advertisement but we are not sure. He has captioned the reels video as "The behind the scenes of me behind the hoodie.” He is wearing a jacket with a hoodie and watching outside the window. Undoubtedly, the actor is looking dapper. As soon as he shared the clip, his girlfriend dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. To note, the couple recently went to the Maldives to spend some quality together.

Well, fans too commented saying Super and Swag Hai. Many dropped heart emojis. The actor will be next seen in Kuttey. He will be donning a new look for the upcoming drama as the report claims. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Radhika Madan.