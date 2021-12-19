Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in THIS BTS video; Girlfriend Malaika Arora is impressed
Talking about the video, in the clip Arjun is seen posing for an advertisement but we are not sure. He has captioned the reels video as "The behind the scenes of me behind the hoodie.” He is wearing a jacket with a hoodie and watching outside the window. Undoubtedly, the actor is looking dapper. As soon as he shared the clip, his girlfriend dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. To note, the couple recently went to the Maldives to spend some quality together.
Well, fans too commented saying Super and Swag Hai. Many dropped heart emojis. The actor will be next seen in Kuttey. He will be donning a new look for the upcoming drama as the report claims. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Radhika Madan.
Take a look at the video here:
Apart from 'Kuttey', the other films in Arjun's kitty include 'Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor on new look for Kuttey: Have to let go of all inhibitions & really go deep into playing the role