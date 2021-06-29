Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in casual outfit; Gets papped outside Ramesh Taurani's office in Khar

Dressed in all-black look, Arjun Kapoor was spotted outside Ramesh Taurani's office in Mumbai.

Paparazzi clicked on Tuesday morning outside Ramesh Taurani’s office in Khar. The actor looked dashing in his casual attire. Arjun donned a black hoodie with same-colour basic shorts. He teamed up his comfy look with a black-colour cap and mask. The ‘2 States’ actor paused and posed for the shutterbugs.

On June 26, Arjun Kapoor turned 36 and had a grand birthday at a Mumbai hotel with his B-town friends including , , , Aditya Roy Kapur and others. Sisters Khushi, Janhvi, and Anshula also made Arjun’s day special with their presence. The actor was bombarded with birthday wishes on his special day from his family, friends, and fans. The ‘Ki and Ka’ star also went on a birthday lunch with . Arjun Kapoor dropped his stunning picture on the photo-sharing app. He also penned a thank-you note for his friends, family and fans for standing by him throughout. While girlfriend Malaika Arora called Arjun her ‘sunshine’ as she also uploaded a birthday post on social media.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the movie ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ and received praises for his performance. The film also starred Neena Gupta. The actor also made his appearance in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite . Arjun has several projects lined up. He will be working in ‘Bhoot Police’ with , which is produced by Taurani. The actor has also started gearing up for ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The upcoming film will feature John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and in pivotal roles.

