Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in a monochrome photo flaunting his suit; Tara Sutaria has the best reaction

Arjun Kapoor and his fitness regime have been motivating everyone these days. The actor seems to be following a strict workout routine and a balanced diet and always makes sure to share pictures and videos of him doing these. Arjun seems to be reaching his goal day by day and had recently surprised all his fans with the pictures of his packs that had just started showing. Well, today the actor yet again posted pictures of him looking dapper in a suit and his Ek Villain 2 co-star Tara Sutaria took to the comments section to post the best comment.

Arjun Kapoor posted 2 pictures where he can be seen flaunting his suit. Both the pictures are monochrome. In the first picture, Arjun can be seen wearing a white shirt and has paired it with dark coloured pants and a blazer with the front side open. He is wearing black glares and has put both his hands in the pocket and is posing in style. In the next picture, Arjun lifts his collar and poses in style yet again. Sharing these pictures, The Gunday actor wrote, “Living life in Monochrome.” Reacting to his pictures, his Ek Villain 2 co-star Tara Sutaria took to the comments section and wrote, “Living life in Monochrome”. Arjun's Ek Villain co-star Tara Sutaria took to the comments section to write, "Omg it’s a kewlio".

Take a look:

Apart from Ek Villain 2, the other films in Arjun’s kitty include Kuttey, Lady Killer with Ajay Bahl, and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham. The actor will be switching to the two aforementioned projects next year after calling it a wrap on Kuttey. The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, which paired him alongside Saif Ali Khan for the film. The makers have time and again spoken about their plans of turning it into a franchise and the script work is currently in progress. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor to begin Kuttey shoot from tomorrow; Will skip Christmas and New Year holiday​