Arjun Kapoor looks oh-so-handsome in latest monochrome selfie; PIC

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most talented artists in the Industry today. Arjun has made a name for himself with his hard work and dedication. In his career of around a decade, Arjun has gifted us many gems of movies and has won hearts with his brilliance and versatility. Arjun also often makes the headlines with his sweetheart Malaika Arora. Moreover, he is quite fond of Instagram and often posts his updates on the social media platform and Wednesday was no different.

Arjun Kapoor shared an extremely handsome selfie on his Instagram stories today. The monochrome picture made our hearts flutter. Arjun’s bearded look along with the shades looked just too good on him. Currently, he is in Himachal Pradesh along with Bhumi Pednekar shooting for The Lady Killer. Thus, he has been consistently sharing a lot of glimpses of the mountains. Just on Tuesday, she shared a picture with Himachali dogs and the caption was super hilarious. Referring to both his upcoming projects, Arjun jokingly wrote, “Jab #theladykiller meet the #kuttey s!!!”

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is set to have a super busy year. He has a slew of ongoing projects in his kitty and we cannot wait to see him in action. As we already mentioned, he is currently working on Ajay Bahl directorial The Lady Killer. On the other hand, he will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Kuttey. Finally, he is also gearing up for Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in key roles.

