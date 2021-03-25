Arjun Kapoor looks smitten by Malaika Arora as they join Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor at Amrita’s house party

Amrita Arora recently hosted a house party at her residence and it was attended by Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora. Check out the pictures.

B-Town is known for its starry parties and glitzy house bashes. Celebs are often seen chilling and partying hard at their friends' place. Recently, Amrita Arora hosted a small get-together for her close pals from the film industry. Rumoured lovebirds Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala, Sanjay Kapoor and others attended it. The photos from the fun-filled house party are doing rounds on social media. Going by them, it is quite evident that they all had a great time.

KJo also took to his Instagram stories to give a glimpse of the get-together and shared a few photos. He shared a picture wherein he can be seen posing alongside Arjun and Malaika. In the photo, the Gunday star is seen sitting next to his ladylove and needless to say, the two looked head over heels in love with each other. While the filmmaker and the actor can be seen twinning in black, the fitness diva looks resplendent in the maroon coloured outfit. Karan also posted a group photo posing with Karisma, Natasha, Malaika, and Amrita. The click was captioned as, “Catchin up.”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s Instagram post below:

The filmmaker also shared a photo with Natasha Poonawala and wrote "Nat poo." To note, Amrita's BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan gave it a miss this time. Last weekend, Bebo and Malaika were snapped heading to Amrita’s place for Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, talking about Arjun Kapoor, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhoot Police that also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Credits :Karan Johar Instagram

