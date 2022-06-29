Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool as he shares new PIC from Paris vacation

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's 2012 directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and since then, there is no looking back for him. Meanwhile, as the actor turned 37 on June 26, he celebrated his special day his girlfriend Malaika Arora in Paris. To note, the duo had confirmed their relationship in 2019. However, ever since the couple visited Paris for celebrations, they have been sharing their adorable pictures and videos with their fans.

Speaking of which, Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share his picture from Paris. The 37-year-old actor looked uber cool in the picture as he donned a blue hoodie paired with black trousers. The actor also wore his sunglasses to keep his style quotient on point. Meanwhile, just a while ago, Arjun took to the stories feature on Instagram and shared a photo of Malaika on the streets of Paris. The fitness diva could be seen clicking a picture of a street art in the city of love. Arjun captured this moment and posted it on his stories with the caption, “Watch out everyone…new ace photographer in town…Contact @malaikaaroraofficial for events/parties etc.” Soon, Malaika reshared Arjun’s picture on her Instagram stories and even penned a reply for his compliment. It read, “Hahaha …. I learnt from the best …. Bandra paps (clapping emoji).”

Have a look at Arjun’s post:

For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun recently jetted off to Paris to celebrate the actor’s 37th birthday. The couple has been enjoying a gala time on their romantic getaway and has been treating their fans to sneak-peeks from the same.

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.