Arjun Kapoor looks unrecognizable in THIS throwback photo as he poses with Anil Kapoor and his musketeers

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat opposite Kriti Sanon.

We can safely say that is a social media star because from posting selfies to throwback photos and trolling his Bollywood friends on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor’s social media activities cannot be missed. And today, this Panipat actor brightened up the day when he posted a throwback photo with Majnu Bhai aka Anil Kapoor and his three musketeers, and alongside the photo, Arjun wrote, “Majnu Bhai & his 3 musketeers !!! @anilskapoor @akshaymarwah22 @mohitmarwah #throwbacktuesday…” In the photo, Arjun Kapoor looks unrecognizable as he is sporting spectacles while posing with Anil Kapoor and his cousins.

As we speak, Arjun Kapoor is a happy man as his last release- Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat opened to good reviews and the film performed decently at the box office. During a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor was asked about the scrutiny surrounding his personal life and the actor had said that he has made his peace with being a public figure and scrutiny surrounding his personal life. Since Arjun Kapoor comes from a Bollywood family, he says he is used to the scrutiny over his personal life and he makes sure it never gets to him. “I have to embrace what comes with the territory. But I have learnt the art of bargaining out of it when I choose to,” says Arjun.

On the work front, post Panipat, Arjun Kapoor started shooting for the yet to be titled film opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

Credits :Instagram

Read More