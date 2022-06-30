Arjun Kapoor on love at Ek Villain Returns’ trailer launch: Repercussions will be there when you fall in love

Arjun Kapoor is all ofter the headlines these days courtesy of his personal and professional life. The handsome hunk has recently returned from Paris after celebrating his birthday there with his ladylove Malaika Arora. In fact, Arjun has been making sharing mushy pics from Paris vacation and it was a treat for the fans. On the other hand, Arjun’s Ek Villain Returns has also been creating a massive buzz as the makers have unveiled the trailer of the action thriller. The Mohit Suri directorial features Arjun romancing Tara Sutaria while John Abraham has been paired opposite Disha Patani.

As the sizzling chemistry between the lead pairs has been creating a massive buzz, Arjun was recently quizzed about his views on true love during the trailer launch. To this, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor stated, “Jab ek kahani hoti to koi hero hota hai koi villain hota hai. Aapko apni kahani me kabhi hero banna padta hai to kabhi kabhi kisi ke liye villain bhi banna padta hai. Pyar agar sacha ho to aap ye nahi sochte ki hero hoge ya villain hoge. Aap pyaar sachai se karte ho, uske repurcurssions aapke liye kuch aur honge, mere liye kuch aur honge. So, in life when love is concerned, it has to be pure. Aap ek taraf se dekhoge to koi villain aur dusri taraf se dekhoge to wo hero”.

Check out video here:

To note, Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a long time and they are going strong with their relationship. During his conversation with Hindustan Times, Arjun stated that Malaika’s presence has changed him as a person and reinstated his belief in himself. “She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it. She’s made me feel that phases will pass, and these are important times when you’re going through a tricky situation in your personal and professional life,” he added. As of now, Arjun is looking forward to the release of Ek Villain Returns on July 29.

