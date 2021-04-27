Arjun Kapoor loves how 'dignified' Malaika Arora is: I've never seen her complain or harbour any negativity

Actor Arjun Kapoor spoke up recently in an interview and was all praises for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. Arjun also revealed in the chat what he learned from Malaika.

Among the star couples who have been making it to the headlines, and always manage to light up the internet with their photos, every once in a while. The duo ensures that they back each other up and whenever they speak about each other, it is full of praise. Speaking of this, Arjun recently opened up about his ladylove Malaika in a chat and revealed what he learned from her. The 2 States actor even revealed what he loves about Malaika the most.Â

In a chat with HT Brunch, Arjun shared that he loves how 'dignified' Malaika is. Explaining this further, Arjun said that he loves how Malaika has gone through her life with dignity since she began working at the age of 20. Further, he shared that he has never seen her complain about things or change the 'narrative' around her. The 2 States actor said that she lets her work do the talking instead of her and that he gets to learn from his ladylove every day.Â

Arjun said, "I love how dignified Malaika is. The way she has conducted her way through life from being a woman who started working at the age of 20 to today, being an independent woman with her own personality. I have never seen her complain. I have never seen her harbour any negativity. I have never seen her trying to change the narrative about things. She just believed in keeping her head down with dignity and letting her work do the talking and leading a life that allows her to be happy. I learn from her every day!"

The actor and his ladylove get papped every once in a while when they step out together. Be it celebrating festivals together or enjoying a vacay together, Arjun and Malaika always manage to make heads turn. A few weeks back, had shared a photo with the couple at a get together with friends. Their photos from the get together had taken over the internet. Even on Easter this year, Arjun joined Malaika at her mom's house for lunch. Recently, when the trailer for Arjun's upcoming film, Sardar Ka Grandson released, Malaika shared it on her social media handle and showed support to him.

