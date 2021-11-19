Arjun Kapoor makes special promise to Tara Sutaria on her birthday with new still from Ek Villain Returns sets

Tara Sutaria is on a roll these days. After winning hearts with movies like Student of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan, the diva is making headlines for her upcoming projects including the much awaited Ek Villain Returns. And while she is busy shooting for the movie, the actress has a big reason to celebrate. After all, it’s Tara Sutaria’s birthday today and she has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends. Joining them, Arjun Kapoor also penned a sweet note for his Ek Villain Returns co-star.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun has shared a beautiful, monochromatic picture of himself with Tara wherein the birthday girl was seen clicking a selfie with the 2 States actor on the sets of Ek Villain Returns. In the pic, Tara was seen sporting a boho look and looked excited as she clicked a pic with Arjun. In the caption, Arjun made a special promise to the birthday girl which was all about Tara’s fangirl moments with him and clicking several selfies on the sets. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my biggest Fan @tarasutaria !!! Promise to give you all the selfies you want this year Villain...”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday wish for Tara Sutaria:

Apart from Tara and Arjun, Ek Villain Returns also features John Abraham and Disha Patani. Besides, Tara Sutaria is also gearing up for the release of Tadap with debutant Ahan Shetty. Helmed by Milan Luthria, Tadap is slated to release on December 3. Besides, she is also working on Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2.