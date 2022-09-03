Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and newlyweds Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta visit Sonam Kapoor and her newborn son; PICS

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20, and since then, the Kapoor family has been over the moon! Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor shared the first pictures of the newborn baby on her Instagram and posted an emotional caption that was just too cute for words. Now, days after the baby’s arrival, Sonam’s cousin Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika Arora were spotted visiting Sonam and the newborn baby last night. Newly married couple Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta were also seen leaving Sonam Kapoor’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai after visiting her.

Malaika and Arjun were both casually dressed as they dropped by to see Sonam and the newborn baby boy. The paparazzi clicked the two as they were exiting Sonam’s residence and heading to their car. Malaika kept it simple by opting for a grey tank top along with flared denim jeans, while Arjun was seen in a grey sweatshirt with black joggers. Celebrity fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta were also spotted leaving Sonam’s residence after meeting her.

Kunal Rawal layered his casual look with a long jacket, while Arpita Mehta was seen in an oversized white shirt with white pants. Take a look at the pictures below.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, who has been caught up with mommy duties, was unable to attend Arpita and Kunal Rawal’s wedding celebration. She took to her Instagram recently to wish the newlyweds and also wrote that she was having major FOMO. Sharing a few snaps from Kunal and Arpita’s wedding, Sonam wrote, “Congratulations my darlings @kunalrawaldstress and @arpita__mehta I had so much fomo! I can’t wait to see what the future holds for both of you.. love you lots.”

Meanwhile, at a recent event, Anil Kapoor expressed his excitement and shared update about Sonam and the baby. He said, “It has been absolutely wonderful. God has been kind and I just want to thank God that everything went smoothly. Mum and son both are doing well.”

