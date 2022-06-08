Arjun Kapoor on Malaika Arora, Anshula, Jahnvi, Khushi being trolled: People are having fun at the risk of...

Arjun Kapoor had made it to the headlines yesterday when he took to his Instagram stories to shut a troll commenting on his fitness, like a boss. We saw several Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Arjun’s GF Malaika Arora standing in support of the actor. In a recent interview, the Gunday actor opened up on how he deals with negativity and gives it back to trolls to target Malaika and his sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.

Reacting to trolls targetting his sisters and Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor said that he is very thick skinned. But his family members have to go through all this because of him. He further added that he has nothing against people having an opinion but when they get personal the trolls should just introspect and look at the fact that they will not be able to cope with it if the actor had the ability. Arjun feels that trolls, negativity and all have been normalized too much by everyone. “People are just having fun at the risk of Bollywood," he says.

Adding further, Arjun Kapoor said that it shows their upbringing and does not reflect badly on him. “They can hide behind nameless facades eventually, they know who they are. They get tremendous joy showing it to their friends, but I have the ability to fight it and lead a life with my head held high I still go to work giving my 200% and I still lead my personal life with absolute honesty and sincerity. They are living a fake life and typing stuff to get their frustration out. Those same people will take a selfie with me. They will go watch my films if they are good, will click on my interviews and watch them. They will still follow me on Instagram. So who's leading the lie and who is leading the honest life.”

Meanwhile, talking about Arjun Kapoor’s work front he will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his pipeline.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora hails BF Arjun Kapoor after he slams troll for body-shaming him: Don't let them dull your shine