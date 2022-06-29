Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora are 'proud' of Deepika Padukone as they spot her at Paris airport; Here's why

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples in the tinsel town. The lovebirds are currently in Paris as they jetted off to celebrate the Ishqzaade actor's 37th birthday in the City of Love and have been painting the town red. Ever since the couple has been sharing a sneak peek of their romantic vacation with their fans on social media. Arjun and Malaika are currently returning to the bay after their holiday and at the Paris airport, they spotted Deepika Padukone's latest brand advertisement.

The duo also shared a glimpse of Padukone's advertisement on their Instagram stories. Arjun wrote: "@deepikapadukone Desi touch to the videsi holiday. Soo bloody proud seeing this at the Paris airport." To note, Arjun and Deepika have collaborated together in the 2014 romantic-comedy film, Finding Fanny, which was directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from Arjun, Malaika also lauded Deepika and took to her Instagram story and wrote: "So damn cool @deepikapadukone Eternal trendsetter."

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Instagram stories

Earlier today, Arjun, who is returning to Mumbai for the trailer launch of his much-anticipated film, Ek Villain 2, shared new photos on his social media handle as he promotes his film in Paris. He captioned them: "#EkVillain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way!" Meanwhile, the film also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It is slated to release in theatres on 29th July 2022.

Apart from this, the 2 States actor also has The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey which will also feature Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj and Tabu in pivotal roles.

