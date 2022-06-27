Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora bump into Ashneer Grover in Paris; Shark Tank alum calls actor a 'true Kapoor'.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora took off on their romantic holiday for the first time in several months last week. Just days ahead of the actor's birthday on 26 June, Malaika and Arjun were snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for Paris. While the couple are now living it up in Paris, they also rang in Arjun's birthday in the most special way. From gorging on great food to roaming the streets of Paris as well as visiting the Eiffel tower, looks like the actor had a blast with the love of his life.

While Arjun and Malaika were living it up in Paris, they also bumped into Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover. How do we know? Well, thanks to Ashneer's Instagram, the entrepreneur shared a set of photos with Malaika and Arjun. The couple met Ashneer on the Eiffel Tower who also happened to be there with his family.

Sharing a photo with Arjun and Malaika, Ashneer captioned it, "Rendezvous avec Birthday Boy @arjunkapoor and ravishing @malaikaaroraofficial a Paris. ‘Tres gentil et tres jolie’! (Meet with birthday boy @arjunkapoor and ravishing @malaikaaroraofficial in Paris. 'Very kind and very pretty')."

He also shared another photo with Arjun Kapoor wishing him on his birthday. The caption read, "@arjunkapoor is a true Kapoor - dashing, charming and super funny ! Happy birthday dude!!"

Check out the photos below:

Both Arjun and Malaika took a much-needed break from their work projects and headed to Paris. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

