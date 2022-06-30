Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora get spotted at airport in stylish avatar as they return from Paris; PICS

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are back from their Paris vacation after a week. The lovebirds were photographed at the Mumbai airport some time back. Recently, the Ishaqzaade actor turned 37. To celebrate the special occasion, Malaika and he went to the city of love to spend some quality time together. They also treated their fans and followers to little sneak-peeks of their fun time there. While fans kept coming back for more. Well, now they are finally back to the bay. Check out their latest photos.

In the pictures, Arjun can be seen opting for an all-black look as he donned a black hoodie with pair of matching trousers and shoes. He also wore a black beanie and a pair of chic shades to complete his look. On the other hand, Malaika kept it super trendy with a beige co-ord set. She wore an oversized beige coat on top of a white bra-top. She combined it with a pair of high-waisted beige trousers and black shoes. Both Arjun and Malaika also wore mouth masks, as per the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s latest pics:

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Arjun shared how Malaika’s presence in his life changed him as a person. “Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it,” a part of his quote read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Weight loss journey to slamming trolls targetting Malaika Arora; 5 times he won hearts