Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora give couple goals as they share a jumper & go on a movie date in Paris; PICS

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two are in the city of love, Paris, painting the town red with their romance. The lovebirds were there to celebrate the Gunday actor's birthday and the pictures and videos from their trip have been making the fans go gaga over them. Well, Arjun shared another set of pictures and videos from the trip and it is proof that they are having a lot of fun.

In the first picture, we can see Arjun Kapoor’s selfie. He looks dapper in a blue jumper and handsome as the sun shines on him. He is wearing black sunglasses too. The next is a video of Malaika Arora looking stylish in black leather pants that she has paired with the same blue jumper and is trying to click a picture. The couple shares a jumper and that is indeed cute. Arjun also posted a picture of a movie ticket. Arjun and Malaika went for a movie date in Paris.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s post:

On the work front, Malaika Arora has featured as a judge in many Indian reality shows. She takes yoga classes for fitness and is often snapped after workout. On the other hand, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.

As per the reports, the couple is also going to be a part of the newest season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ which will premiere later this year.

