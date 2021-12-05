Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora give major couple goals as they work out together on their vacay; WATCH
Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See Drew Neal (Arjun's fitness trainer). I'm working out even on holiday in the Patina Maldives pool thanks to Malaika Arora." Reacting to Arjun's post, Malaika dropped muscle emojis in the comments. Tara Sutaria also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Arjun also shared a series of pictures on his handle and gave fans a glimpse of his stay. In one of the pictures, he shared Malaika’s pic and wrote, “Fries before guys?" Responding to his post, on her Instagram story, Malaika wrote: "Hell ya.”
Malaika Arora is currently seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.
Arjun Kapoor was seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Earlier this year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson.
