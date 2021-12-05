Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora give major couple goals as they work out together on their vacay; WATCH

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are giving us couple goals. They are in Maldives enjoying their time together. However, they are keeping their Instagram handles updated with pictures and videos. And the recent one shared by Arjun is winning the hearts of his fans. Both are seen enjoying a water workout together. Earlier, in the day, the actor had shared his morning breakfast platter.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See Drew Neal (Arjun's fitness trainer). I'm working out even on holiday in the Patina Maldives pool thanks to Malaika Arora." Reacting to Arjun's post, Malaika dropped muscle emojis in the comments. Tara Sutaria also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Arjun also shared a series of pictures on his handle and gave fans a glimpse of his stay. In one of the pictures, he shared Malaika’s pic and wrote, “Fries before guys?" Responding to his post, on her Instagram story, Malaika wrote: "Hell ya.”

Malaika Arora is currently seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.