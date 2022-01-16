Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora make for a stylish duo as they are spotted together after breakup rumours; PICS

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had recently hit the headlines after the reports of their breakup surfaced on the internet. The hearts of several fans shattered after listening to this news and everyone only kept wondering what went wrong? But, Arjun had taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with Malla and put a full stop to all these rumours. And, today the couple seems to be heading out for a lunch date as they were spotted together in the city putting their stylish foot forward.

In the pictures, we can see Malaika Arora sizzling in a white short dress. The actress looked sexy as she flaunted a white bodycon dress with several layers of frill. The dress had a plunging neckline and it had balloon sleeves. She paired black ankle-length boots with her dress, kept her hair open as she made her way to get inside the car where Arjun Kapoor was waiting. Arjun on the other hand could be seen wearing a light blue coloured hoodie and was talking on the phone. Malaika made sure to wave for the paps before she sat in the car.

Take a look:

For the unversed, recently reports were abuzz that after dating each other for four years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have parted ways. Reports mentioned that Malaika had not stepped out of her house in the past few days, and had not even joined Arjun, and Rhea Kapoor at a dinner party in the latter’s house. However, a source close to ETimes later revealed that Malaika had limited her outings, and isolated herself, owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city and that it has nothing to do with Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun and Malaika, the lovebirds, made their relationship official a few years back. They are often papped together in the city, and they also post loved-up posts for each other every now and then on social media.

