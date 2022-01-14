Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora share anecdotes on life: 'Normalize finding love in your 40s'

We are often held down by the fear of ‘what if it is too late?’ Though we might have heard the adage ‘Age is just a number’ countless times, we have a hard time believing it. Society makes us think that the fun in life ends after a certain age, well it doesn’t – because you stop having fun when you want, not when others ask you to. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood’s most prominent couple, recently shared a beautiful message on their Instagram, asking the world to stop obsessing over age.

In the post that both Malaika and Arjun uploaded on their Instagram stories, a short but impactful message was put across. It asked people to normalize aspirations and love at an older age. It read, ‘No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your 40’s/ Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.’ The fact that both the lovebirds shared the post separately on their respective Instagram accounts shows how much they live by this mantra. What’s more, they wish to encourage their audience to live life the way they want and not care about what others think. It is never too late until you give up.

The gorgeous duo often makes headlines together. Recently, there was a rumour that Malaika and Arjun broke up. However, Arjun didn’t shy away from posting on his Instagram with his ladylove and quashing such baseless rumours once and for all.

