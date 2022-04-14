Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora shower love on newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding PICS

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot on April 14 after dating for five years. And now, it's time for the celebration. The bride shared dreamy photos from their D-day and also wrote a heartfelt note. As soon as she posted the pictures, best wishes started pouring in for the couple from all quarters and Bollywood celebrities also started wishing Ranbir and Alia. From Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday, many tinsel town natives congratulated Alia and Ranbir. To join the bandwagon, lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora too showered the love on newlyweds and liked the Raazi actress’ post on social media.

While sharing the wedding photos, Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Just a while ago, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Soni Razdan, and others also took to Instagram to congratulate them.

To note, while the wedding festivities kick-started with the Mehendi ceremony on April 13, the couple tied the knot at the actor's Vastu residence today in the presence of their loved ones.

