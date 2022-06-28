Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora stun in the latest pics from Paris as she calls herself a ‘caption chor’

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in expressing their love for each other on social media. Well, the lovebirds are in Paris to celebrate the actor’s birthday and we have been getting to see some amazing pictures from the city of love. These two have been painting the town red with their romance. From posing with each other to sharing a jumper they have been doing it all. Now Malaika has shared yet another set of lovely pictures from Paris.

In the first picture, we can see Malaika Arora looking lovely as she poses in front of the Eiffel Tower. She is wearing an olive green blazer over similar coloured pants that she paired with a white sports bra. In the next picture, we can see Arjun looking dapper as he poses in front of the Eiffel Tower. Then comes a series of couple pictures of Arjun and Malaika yet again posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Sharing these pictures, Malaika wrote, “Eiffel good too …hehehehe am a caption chor @arjunkapoor #paris #eiffeltowerseries.”

Check out Malaika Arora’s pictures:

Earlier today Arjun Kapoor shared pictures of him and Malaika Arora wearing the same jumper. He even posted a picture of the ticket and it was proof that these two went for a movie date in Paris. On the work front, Malaika Arora has featured as a judge in many Indian reality shows. She takes yoga classes for fitness and is often snapped after a workout.

On the other hand, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.

As per the reports, the couple is also going to be a part of the newest season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ which will premiere later this year.

