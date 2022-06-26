Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora twin in white, enjoy yummy meal on actor's birthday in Paris: Brunch tho banta hai

Malaika Arora is holidaying in Paris with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor as the latter is celebrating his 37th birthday today. And as usual the power couple is showering their love on each other by sharing pictures on their social media handles. Amid Arjun’s birthday celebrations, Malaika shared a photo dump on her Instagram featuring the duo having a yummy brunch and enjoying music at a restaurant in Paris. The 48-year-old actress captioned the post as: “Sunday hai aur birthday bhi hai… brunch tho Banta hai #photodump#whiteseries”

In one of the pictures, Malaika and Arjun can be seen twinning in white, while in another, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor can be seen enjoying burger. Meanwhile, the post also included videos in which Kapoor is feeding Malaika with yummy French fries while she enjoys her burger. In another video, the duo is seen enjoying the live music in the restaurant.

Have a look at Malaika’s post:

Earlier today, Malaika also treated her fans with a gorgeous picture of herself. The actress wore a black bralette and paired it with a white stylish crop-shirt. She donned a high-waist grey trouser and accessorised it with a white statement belt. With a black hand bag and white cap, the diva gave a finishing touch to her super stylish yet comfy look.

The duo has been giving major couple goals for a long time now. However, they are often trolled for their age gap ever since they officially confirmed their relationship. But it seems that trolling doesn’t affect the power couple as they are often seen supporting and expressing their love for each other on social platforms.

On the work front, Malaika Arora has featured as a judge in many Indian reality shows. She takes yoga classes for fitness and is often snapped after workout.

On the other hand, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.

As per the reports, the couple is also going to be a part of the newest season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ which will premiere later this year.