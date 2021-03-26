Arjun Kapoor misses his mom on her death anniversary with a note; Malaika Arora, Kriti & other send strength

Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional note for his mother Mona Kapoor on her death anniversary. The 2 States star expressed how he misses her and is coping every day. His close friends Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and girlfriend Malaika Arora sent love in the comments.

Losing a parent is an extremely hard thing and for actor and his sister, Anshula Kapoor, it has been the same. Recently, Arjun and Anshula penned their heart out in emotional posts on the occasion of their mother, Mona Kapoor's 9th death anniversary and left netizens resonating with their grief. Arjun's note was all about how much he misses his mother 9 year after her demise. He urged her to come back in a gut-wrenching message. His emotional note evoked reactions from , Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other stars.

Sharing his mother's photo, Arjun expressed that he misses her phone calls, her voice, her laugh and more everyday. He even assured her that he is trying to cope everyday. However, penned that he misses her and urged her to come back. He wrote, "It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na..."

Seeing Arjun's emotional appeal and note, Malaika Arora left a heart emoticon in the comments. Tiger Shroff also gave Arjun a hug via an emoticon. Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor,Siddhanth Kapoor and other stars poured in love with heart emojis. Anshula also remembered their mom in a note as she shared a photo on Instagram.

Take a look at Arjun and Anshula's post:

Meanwhile, Arjun was recently snapped at a friend's get-together at Amrita Arora's house with Malaika, and others. The actor is busy with his films. He will be seen next in Bhoot Police with Jacqueline Fernandez, and . The film is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

