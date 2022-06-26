Arjun Kapoor misses late mother Mona Kapoor on his birthday: Look Maa your son is 37 today

Arjun Kapoor turned a year wiser on June 26. He is celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend Malaika Arora in Paris. To note, the duo had confirmed their relationship in 2019. Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's 2012 directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and since then, there is no looking back for him.

On his big day, Arjun remembered his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and took to Instagram to express his feelings. In the photo, the actor can be seen looking at the sky. While sharing the post, he also wrote a heartfelt note. It read, "Look Maa your son is 37 today & all grown up...I miss you but I know you’re watching over me always & forever".

Check Arjun's post here:

In other news, Arjun and Malaika have been giving major couple goals for a long time now. However, they are often trolled for their age gap ever since they officially confirmed their relationship. But it seems that trolling doesn’t affect the power couple as they are often seen supporting and expressing their love for each other on social platforms.

On the professional front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty.

