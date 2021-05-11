Arjun Kapoor misses late mum as he clocks 9 years in B town, says 'hated' Mother's Day: Still lost without you

As Arjun Kapoor's debut film, Ishaqzaade clocks 9 years, he took to social media to share a photo with his late mother Mona Kapoor. The actor also expressed how he did not like Mother's Day in a heartbreaking note that evoked a reaction from Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and others.

Actor has completed 9 years in Bollywood today as his debut film Ishaqzaade has turned 9 today. On this occasion, the actor remembered his late mother Mona Kapoor and expressed how he still feels 'lost' without her in a heartbreaking note. expressing how Mother's Day just went by and that he hated every bit of it, Arjun went onto hope that his mother was watching over him always from above. The Bhoot Police actor's heartbreaking note evoked strong reactions from Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh and others who sent him love.

Sharing a throwback photo with his late mother, Arjun expressed his feelings on Mother's Day and his completion of 9 years in Bollywood. He wrote, "Yesterday was Mother’s Day I hated every bit of it.... Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I’m still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back..." His note evoked reactions from many Bollywood stars. Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, Rakul, Krishna Shroff, Sania Mirza were all hearts for the photo.

Alia's mom Soni Razdan sent love and wrote, "Your lovely mom was one of the kindest most warm people I’ve ever met. You take care." Tisca Chopra wrote, "She was a gem .. and you are blessed to have had her in your life .. she must be smiling from above." On every important occasion of his life, Arjun remembers his mother and shares his feelings with his fans. Now, as he completed yet another year in Bollywood, the actor recalled how his mother always had his back in life. In March, on his mother's death anniversary, Arjun penned a heartbreaking note as he missed his mom. Back then, his close friends from the industry sent love to Arjun on his post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen with Rakul in Sardar Ka Grandson which is all set to drop on May 18. The film also stars Neena Gupta and the trailer has received a great response from fans. Apart from this, Arjun also has Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez.

