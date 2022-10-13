Arjun Kapoor misses Malaika Arora, says ‘Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone’; Latter reacts
Arjun Kapoor had Malaika Arora visit him in the UK as he's shooting over there.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora always give us major relationship goals. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Arjun is in the UK to shoot for his next film and Malaika visited him. They shared pictures from their dates. But now, Malaika has returned from the UK leaving behind Arjun. And the actor is already started missing her. He even shared a picture of her.
Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram:
The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Malaika. In the picture, the diva can be seen wearing an all-white outfit as she looks out of a window. Captioning the picture, Arjun wrote “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone…Malaika Arora." As soon as he shared the post, his ladylove wrote, “Aww baby," with a red heart emoticon. Actress Rakul Preet Singh reacted, “Awww" and his friend-photographer, Rohan Shrestha reacted with a red heart emoji.
London diaries:
A few days ago, Arjun shared pictures and videos with Malaika from a match at Stamford Bridge. They enjoyed watching a Chelsea Football Club match. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC… being able to take her to a Chelsea Football Club game at the bridge! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with! Malaika Arora."
Take a look at the post here:
Upcoming films:
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He is currently busy shooting for another project with Bhumi Pednekar. Both will also be seen together in The Lady Killer. He also has Kuttey in his kitty. On the other hand, Malaika Arora last appeared as a judge on India’s Best Dancer alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.
