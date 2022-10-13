Arjun Kapoor misses Malaika Arora, says ‘Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone’; Latter reacts

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora always give us major relationship goals. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Arjun is in the UK to shoot for his next film and Malaika visited him. They shared pictures from their dates. But now, Malaika has returned from the UK leaving behind Arjun. And the actor is already started missing her. He even shared a picture of her.

Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram:

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Malaika. In the picture, the diva can be seen wearing an all-white outfit as she looks out of a window. Captioning the picture, Arjun wrote “Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone…Malaika Arora." As soon as he shared the post, his ladylove wrote, “Aww baby," with a red heart emoticon. Actress Rakul Preet Singh reacted, “Awww" and his friend-photographer, Rohan Shrestha reacted with a red heart emoji.