Arjun Kapoor nails all-black casual look as he gets clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He made his acting debut in 2012 with a runaway hit Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films, and has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication. In his career of around a decade, the 2 States actor has had several hits and misses but he has always given in his everything to the movies that he has worked in. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen. The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham in the lead. He was praised for his performance as Gautam Mehra.



Meanwhile, just a while ago, the actor was spotted at the airport as he was jetting off to Dubai for the shooting of his 19th film. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi in an all-black attire as he opted for comfy casuals for his journey. He was seen wearing a black trouser paired with a black hoodie and head band. He completed his airport look with black shades and a pair of sneakers. The Ek Villain Returns actor also allowed his fans to take selfies with him. Arjun also shared a picture of his flight ticket on his Instagram stories and captioned it, “Enroute, Film number #19.”