Cannes 2022: Nayanthara to grace the 75th Cannes Film Festival ahead of her wedding? Cannes 2022: Nayanthara to grace the 75th Cannes Film...

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani take a delicious meal break as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Ahmedabad; WATCH Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani take a delicious meal break as...