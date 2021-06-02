Arjun Kapoor opens up about relationship with Malaika Arora: My girlfriend knows me inside out

In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor said that his girlfriend Malaika Arora knows him the best. Check out the details.

and are undoubtedly one of the most talked about couples in tinsel town. The two have been keeping their fans updated with mushy pictures they regularly share on their social media handles. There had been a lot of speculation about their relationship. The couple confirmed it by making their first public appearance during the release of India's Most Wanted in 2019. In an interview, the actor has revealed how his girlfriend Malaika knows everything about him.

Now, Arjun has opened up about his relationship with the actress in a recent chat with radio host Sidharth Kannan. During the chat, Arjun was asked to name someone who knows him well. The actor showered love on his girlfriend Malaika by revealing she knows him inside out. He responded, "My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way.” Arjun further added that even if he tries to hide or has a ‘rough’ day or ‘there is something amiss,’ she can instantly spot it. Needless to say, the actor’s heartwarming response would make everyone’s hearts flutter.

Arjun hadn’t publicly spoken much about his relationship with Malaika until recently. In a chat with Film Companion, the actor had talked about how he isn’t very talkative about his personal life. “I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there,” he said. He emphasized having healthy boundaries and keeping relationships and careers separate. “I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship," he added.

Credits :Sidharth Kannan

