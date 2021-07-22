Arjun Kapoor opens up on his battle against obesity: No one knows what I have gone through

Bollywood and television celebrities have often been judged for their looks and weight. People expect actors to look in a certain way. The actor and actress have to really work hard on achieving it and sometimes push themselves to a larger extent. is one such actor who has often faced criticism for being overweight. Viewers have criticized him but the actor never talked about this earlier. However recently, he has opened about the same issue and said that he was not just a fat child but was facing a health issue.

As mentioned in Hindustan Times, Arjun said, “People don’t know what I have gone through. I have been battling obesity for the longest time. It was not easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to remain in a certain size or shape. I have been criticised a lot for my physique because people believe that actors are supposed to be seen in a certain body type. But they haven’t seen my struggle. I have to only prove it to myself and to people who believe in me.”

The actor had stunned everyone when he underwent a major body transformation. He lost weight for his debut film Ishaqzaade. As reported he was at 140 kilos and lost 50 kilos for the film. The romantic drama was released in 2012.

The report further mentions the actor saying, “When my films weren’t working, the negativity just mounted on me. You could be crumbling from inside while putting on a brave face.” On the work front, he was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He will be next seen in Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police, which also stars , , and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor talks about dating Malaika Arora and accepting her past: I try and keep a respectful boundary