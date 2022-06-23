Arjun Kapoor opens up on his 'deep rooted' battle with obesity, reveals how Yoga helped him immensely

Arjun Kapoor has come a long way in his fitness journey. The actor has been inspiring millions through his fitness goals and achieving newer heights every day. In a recent chat with ETimes, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his battle with obesity and how his relationship with his body has changed over the years.

Speaking about how obesity is become a global issue today, Arjun said, "Well, I have been battling it since I can remember... waking up for the last 20 odd years with it. It’s not really been an easy task. People assume that when you lose weight, it’s done, but the tougher part is maintaining that. It’s never over. Even today, when I wake up every morning, I have to be conscientious and aware. My battle is very deep-rooted; I fight it every day with a smile on my face. There are some really bad days also. For anybody out there who needs inspiration, I am happy that I can inspire them, but I am as vulnerable as the next person."

The actor also elaborated on his relationship with food and his body. "I am somebody who can put on weight by just breathing around food, so I have to be very aware of that. More than anything, I wanted to get fitter. I think I have now got back to being fit, taking care of my body, loving myself and valuing my body. I’d lost that ability to care of myself. I was so lost in work that I thought it would take care of itself. That’s what I wanted to remind them… that even if you gain weight, you can’t stop loving yourself. You have to try to lose weight for the right reasons, it can’t just be for the superficial part, which obviously exists. At the end of the day, when you see that a virus can trap all of us in these circumstances, you realise how important your health is. Obesity leads to sugar issues, heart problems and blood pressure… the way food is looked at in our country, there’s always an excess. You have to realise how to take care of yourself."

How Yoga Helped

Apart from his intense workouts, Arjun Kapoor also has turned to yoga, thanks to his girlfriend Malaika Arora who is a yoga enthusiast. The actor revealed that Yoga has helped him stay still. Speaking about his experience, Arjun said, "In recent times, my mind was very restless and that is when yoga came in. Finishing work, starting new work, shutdown of work and being stuck in between… all of that took a toll. I wanted to calm myself, and yoga helped me go back to meditating, breathing and just calming my mind. Also, I overthink a lot (smiles)… that’s how I function. Yoga helped me be still, just be in the moment and be awakened and blank for a bit. That’s something we all need from time to time - not to be in the past or future but to just be in the present."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently working on The Lady Killer and has films like Kutte and Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.

