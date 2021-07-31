Arjun Kapoor opens up on his previous equation with Janhvi Kapoor: There were silences

Bollywood actor has made a strong position in the film industry after a long struggle. His personal life has also remained in the limelight, especially after his father Boney Kapoor got married to the late actress . After Sridevi's sudden death in 2018, Arjun and Anshula stood strong by their father Boney and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi. Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor opened up on how their relationship has changed since the death of Sridevi. For the unversed, Arjun and his sister Anshula are Boney's children from his first marriage to late Mona Shourie, Janvhi and her sister are Boney's kids from second marriage to late actor Sridevi.

Speaking to Bazaar magazine, Arjun said his previous equation with Janhvi was quite different. "There were silences. We would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying," he said. Janhvi added, “I have learnt so much from my family. We have the same father, we have the same blood”. Teasing Janhvi for her statement, Arjun said, "Glad you caught onto that”.

Janhvi further said though they don’t visit each other’s home every day or know all the little details about each other’s lives, she felt an instant security with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Calling it a feeling of comfort, Janhvi added, “I wake up every day knowing that they always have my back, no matter what. And I can say this with more conviction about them than anyone else in my life."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. While Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.