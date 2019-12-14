Arjun Kapoor OPENS UP on star kids: Industry kids have an edge over those who come from outside

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt

The debate surrounding nepotism kick-started on Koffee With Karan when called Karan as the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’. Post that, the word nepotism has become a keyword of sort for most of the star interviews and while some actors​​ believe that nepotism exists in the industry, some believe that at the end of the day, it is all about hard work. Now during a recent interview, , who is the son of Boney Kapoor, opened up about star kids as he said that since he has grown up in the film industry so he has seen the highs and lows through his parents, so maybe being a star kid is that they prepare for the good and bad slightly fast.

Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor agreed that being a star kid, actors get opportunities easily in the beginning but Arjun, on the contrary, decided to meet casting directors and go for auditions when he was making his Bollywood debut. Now, talking about star kids, Arjun Kapoor admitted that industry kids have an edge over those who come from outside to make a mark in Bollywood. “Industry kids, for better or worse, have certain inculcated education about how to go about things and that’s the benefit of experience that we get by living within. So that’s the advantage. It saves your time and upsetting a few people. People who come from outside they really have it tough and I respect people like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal for that matter,” shared Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and next, he will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh in a yet to be titled film.

