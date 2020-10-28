Arjun Kapoor opens up on staying positive amid COVID 19 phase; Says ‘Was fortunate to have Anshula at home’

Post recovery from Covid 19, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his recovery in a recent chat. He has said that everyone should take this virus seriously as it can happen to anybody.

A while back, Bollywood actor had tested positive for Covid 19, but now he has recovered fully from the same. Reportedly, he got infected with the virus when he stepped out of the house for personal work and at that time he had also resumed shooting for Nikkhil Advani’s next. However, according to the Ishaqzaade actor, it is impossible to know from where one can contract the deadly virus. Thus, after recovering from the same, he is extra cautious on the sets.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, the actor has opened up about the emotional upheaval he faced after being tested positive. He said, “The first few hours after I got the result I was very conflicted about what I was going through.” The actor said that it took him six-eight hours to accept the situation before he could speak with the doctor. He mentioned that he was mostly asymptomatic and felt mild symptoms coming in over the course. However, he mentioned that he was fortunate to have sister Anshula Kapoor at home by his side. Arjun revealed that it was Anshula who helped him stay in isolation at home. When asked about how he stayed positive during the Covid 19 phase, Arjun said that he tried to not look at the negatives of it.

Talking about it, Kapoor said he was only thinking about his sister and family. Not just this, he mentioned that he was also looking forward to going back to the sets, which actually kept him motivated. “I lost around 21 days before I tested negative and before I could meet people but the only thing that kept me going is that after this perhaps I’ll be done with it to some degree but I’m still being careful because we don’t know if we might get it again” he added.

Further, he said that everyone should take this Covid 19 seriously. It can happen to anybody and they can easily pass it on to their family members. After battling the virus, now the actor feels positive, happy, relaxed and calm. But at the same time, he is very cautious because his doctors have advised him to take it one day at a time rather than pushing it too much. “This Diwali I want to put this chapter behind and start afresh” said Arjun.

Now he is able to meet people, exchange ideas and he is also excited to be back on the sets. Arjun will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bhoot Police, Ek Villain 2 and in Nikhil Advani’s next.

Credits :Hindustan Times

