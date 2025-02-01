Arjun Kapoor opens up about marriage plans at Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer launch: ‘I have allowed enough…’

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. He recently attended the trailer launch of the rom-com with his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. During the event, he opened up about his marriage plans. The actor shared that he has always allowed conversation about his personal life whenever he’s been comfortable. Arjun said that he will talk about it at the right time.

Today, February 1, 2025, during the trailer launch of Mere Husband Ki Biwi in Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor was asked to reveal his real-life marriage plans. In response, he said that he would let everyone know whenever he got married. He further mentioned that today was about celebrating his upcoming movie and discussing it.

Arjun stated, “I think my personal life, I have allowed enough conversation and chatter whenever I have been comfortable.” He said he wouldn’t hesitate in sharing his plans when the right time comes. He added that everyone knew him as a person.

Arjun concluded by saying, “For me right now, let me celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Jab meri biwi ka waqt aayega, hum sahi waqt pe baat kar lenge uske baare mein (When my wife's time comes, we will talk about it at the right time).”

Watch the video of Arjun Kapoor’s answer here!

The official trailer of Mere Husband Ki Biwi showed how Arjun Kapoor’s character gets stuck between his ex-wife, played by Bhumi Pednekar, and his future wife, portrayed by Rakul Preet Singh. It promises a lot of chaos and laughter.

The synopsis said, “A hilarious and heartwarming modern-day romance set in Delhi, where love, fate, and unexpected twists put one man in a chaotic dilemma. Caught between a rekindled spark with Antara and an unexpected twist with Prabhleen, Ankur’s life takes a hilariously unpredictable turn.”

The film is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Films. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of Mere Husband Ki Biwi on February 21, 2025.