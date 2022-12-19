Arjun Kapoor opens up on upcoming film Kuttey: Hope people will love freshness of the story
Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and others starrer will be releasing in cinema on January 13.
Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his next film Kuttey. Recently, the actor dropped the motion poster of the film which has piqued the interest of audiences as it appears to be a film that can boast of outstanding performances, given the cast. The film also stars Radhika Madan, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and is set to release in cinemas on Jan 13th. Kuttey is touted to be a dark comedy and the trailer will be released soon.
Arjun on playing the cop role
Arjun, who is seen playing the role of a cop in Kuttey, says, “I cannot wait for people to see the trailer of Kuttey and I hope they will love the freshness of the story and newness of the treatment. For me, Kuttey is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan.”
Arjun feels he has sharpened his acting skills by being surrounded by such incredible performers.
He says, “For me, shooting for the film was so much fun and it was also a great learning experience. Films like these add to the learning curve for any actor and I think I have honed my skills with the best of the best actors of our country. I’m eagerly waiting to see the response that people have for the trailer of Kuttey.”
Take a look at the motion poster here:
Arjun Kapoor's work front
Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. He will star next in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.
ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor announces theatrical release date of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey; Fans say 'can't wait'
A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their so... Read more