Arjun Kapoor opens up on working with Saif Ali Khan in Bhoot Police; Says latter ‘was a little apprehensive'

Recently, Arjun Kapoor opened up about working with Saif Ali Khan in Bhoot Police. Arjun said that he has been a huge fan of the Sacred Games actor. He also shared that Saif was apprehensive about shooting the film amid the pandemic but producer Ramesh Taurani made them comfortable. The ‘2 States’ actor further talked about his Covid recovery.

According to a report in ETimes, during an interaction with media said, “I was all excited to work with him because I am a huge fan and I was an assistant on the sets of 'Kal Ho Na Ho', too.” He further talked about how Covid affected the process, and his recovery from the same. “I had already contacted Covid before the film started. Saif was a little apprehensive but Ramesh Taurani and the team made us all comfortable. I must confess that the recovery from Covid was really tough on me. I couldn't even do push-ups and it took time to rebuild my stamina,” Arjun articulated.

Bhoot Police is an action-adventure film directed by Pavan Kirpalani, and its trailer will be out today. A couple of days back, the teaser of the film dropped, and it was shared by Arjun Kapoor. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji. #BhootPolice trailer arriving 18th August on @disneyplushotstarvip. Stay tuned!”

Check out the film’s teaser here.

Apart from Saif and Arjun, and Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in the film. It comes out on 17th September.

ALSO READ: Bhoot Police Trailer Preview PICS: Anil Kapoor’s hat & Arjun Kapoor’s swag makes for a perfect combo