Arjun Kapoor on paparazzi culture: I don’t mind paps at all as we are in the same profession & need each other

is paparazzi’s favourite actor because whenever he is papped in and around the city, this Panipat actor is always smiles and despite his busy schedule, always makes sure to pose for the paps. Now, during a recent interview, when Arjun Kapoor was asked about his rapport with the paparaazi, the Ki & Ka actor had said that the photographers are doing their jobs, and there is a cordial respect that he shares with all of them.

Not just this, Arjun Kapoor spoke at length at how the paparazzi have refrained from taking his photos when he has asked them to not click, and therefore, Arjun is thankful to the paps and believes that he shares a cordial respect with them. “They help me reach out to my fans. On some occasions, I go out of my way to ensure they get that picture they want,” shared Arjun Kapoor. Furthermore, Arjun Kapoor reveals that as long as they respect his privacy, he is okay with everything. Well, what is amazing is that Arjun Kapoor says that he doesn’t mind the paparazzi at all because he feels that one can’t be arrogant to them because they are in the same profession and they both need each other. “Main kapde pehenke bahar hi jaa raha hoon. Mere kya jaa raha hai unko ek picture dene mein?,” said Arjun.



On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon and currently, Arjun is shooting for an untitled film opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

