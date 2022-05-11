Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra’s Ishaqzaade clocks 10 years: Revisiting 5 impactful scenes from the film

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra just clocked 10 years in the film industry and so did their movie, Ishaqzaade. The movie, directed by Habib Faisal, hit the cinemas on the 11th of May, 2012. The story revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Zoya Qureshi (Parineeti Chopra) and Parma Chauhan (Arjun Kapoor) who are divided not just by religious differences but also by political rivalries between their families. Although their story starts with hate, the duo fatefully falls hard in love. However, they need to fight against their own families for their love to see the light of day. This twisted journey of hate, revenge, and love becomes the plot of the story.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra received a lot of praise and adulation for their performances in the film. Their chemistry was on point, and so were their dialogue delivery and intense emotion-packed scenes. As the movie clocks 10 years, let us look at the 5 most impactful scenes from the film.

5 impactful scenes from Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Ishaqzaade:

1. When Zoya slaps Parma

Early on in the film, Zoya and Parma campaign for elections from opposing parties, they soon get into a war of words and Zoya slaps Parma after losing her cool. Parma too points his gun at her instinctively. This scene solidifies their enmity with each other.

2. When Parma proclaims his love for Zoya:

In this scene, we see Parma get inside the ladies’ washroom in Zoya’s college. She gets livid and tells him to get out, but he does not. Instead, he pins her hands against the wall and tells her that he is in love with her. Zoya, on the other hand, replies that she’s set out to kill him.

3. When Parma reveals that he tricked Zoya into marrying him

Parma fools Zoya and makes her believe that he’s in love with her. He even tells her that he has converted to Islam and changed his name to Parvez. They get married and later consummate their marriage on an isolated train. That’s when Parma reveals to Zoya that their marriage was a sham, and that he fooled her and took revenge against her family for the humiliation she caused by slapping him earlier.

4. ‘Aaj maafi maangoge kal mohabbat’

In this particular scene, Zoya is seen nursing an injured Parma, as they seek refuge in a brothel. When he asks for her forgiveness, Zoya refuses to excuse him and says, “Aaj maafi mangoge, kal mohabbat (Today you will ask for forgiveness, tomorrow, love). When they discuss what would happen if they were to fall in love, they realize that their families would kill them. Later, Zoya decides to forgive Parma.

5. Killing each other for love

At the end of the Ishaqzaade, Parma and Zoya are on the run as their families set out to kill them. When they realize that they cannot make it out of the scene alive, they decide to shoot each other and kill themselves.

Which scene from Ishaqzaade is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.

