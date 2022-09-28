Arjun Kapoor pens a quirky wish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday; Says 'Aaj tu agni ban gaya...'
Arjun Kapoor wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday with an unseen picture.
Ranbir Kapoor does not need an introduction. He made his debut with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya with Sonam Kapoor and his acting skills have won millions of hearts. He has also carved a niche for himself by delivering back-to-back stellar performances. Today, Ranbir is celebrating his birthday today. and on this special occasion, Arjun Kapoor, who shares a great rapport with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to his social media handle and penned a quirky wish for him.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared an unseen picture with Ranbir and captioned it: "Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya...Proud of u my boy." (I have raised you in my lap for 40 years and today you have become a fire) In the photo, the Gunday actor is seen donning a blue sweatshirt, while Ranbir wore an all-white outfit as he sat on Arjun's lap and posed for the picture.
Check out Arjun Kapoor's wish for Ranbir Kapoor:
Meanwhile, on the work front, the 2 States actor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. It served as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Next, the actor will feature in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra.
Ranbir, on the other hand, is currently basking in the success of his highly-anticipated film Brahmastra, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in it. Next, Ranbir will star next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor amongst others. The actor also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal role.
