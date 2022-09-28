Arjun Kapoor pens a quirky wish for Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday; Says 'Aaj tu agni ban gaya...'

Ranbir Kapoor does not need an introduction. He made his debut with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya with Sonam Kapoor and his acting skills have won millions of hearts. He has also carved a niche for himself by delivering back-to-back stellar performances. Today, Ranbir is celebrating his birthday today. and on this special occasion, Arjun Kapoor, who shares a great rapport with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor took to his social media handle and penned a quirky wish for him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared an unseen picture with Ranbir and captioned it: "Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya...Proud of u my boy." (I have raised you in my lap for 40 years and today you have become a fire) In the photo, the Gunday actor is seen donning a blue sweatshirt, while Ranbir wore an all-white outfit as he sat on Arjun's lap and posed for the picture.