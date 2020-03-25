Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on mum Mona's death anniversary: I miss having your name show up on my phone

Arjun Kapoor wrote about how much he misses his mother and how the world has come to a standstill today but his and sister Anshula Kapoor's world was shattered when they lost her in 2012.

As India begins its 21-day lockdown, actor took to social media to share a childhood photo with sister Anshula and late mum Mona Kapoor. The Panipat actor, who lost his mother just a few months before he could make his debut in Bollywood in 2012, penned an emotional note on her 8th death anniversary. Arjun wrote about how much he missed his mother and how the world has come to a standstill today but his and sister Anshula's world was shattered when they lost her.

Arjun wrote, "I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still.... we have tried to pick up the pieces some days are tougher than others though... I’ve managed to survive 8 years of being an actor & a working individual she’s also started her own business with @fankindofficial !!! Anshula more or less runs the house and I run to her if I need something in the house or in life."

Arjun further added, "The world has changed Maa right now in this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy... would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been upto and maybe taken u for granted... I love u Maa I miss u Maa... I miss having ur name show up on my phone to check up on me... I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur 2 brats."

