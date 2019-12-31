Arjun Kapoor pens a nostalgic note as the decade comes to an end; Says ‘I travelled I lived I laughed I cried’

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share his thoughts as the decade came to an end. The Panipat star summed up the 10 years in a sweet note that left Anushka Sharma awestruck. Check it out.

As the decade of 2010-2019 is coming to an end, many of the Bollywood stars have been on a journey of retrospection. Among them, Panipat star has managed to put into words what the decade has meant for him in a sweet and nostalgic note. The Panipat actor made his debut in this decade with Ishaqzaade and also went on to do 13 films in last 10 years. Now, as the 10 years are coming to an end, Arjun penned a heartfelt note that left everyone in awe.

Arjun took to Instagram to share a photo from his current film's shoot and penned a note along with it. The 2 States actor remembered his journey into Bollywood. He even mentioned that he went through numerous ups and downs in the past 10 years. Arjun even remembered his late mom and nani as he mentioned that he lost the most valuable people in this decade. The Panipat star advised everyone to follow their dreams as the future might hold something good for them. Arjun's note left his Bollywood friends nostalgic too. left a heart emoticon in comments.

(Also Read: Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of a perfect family evening with Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula, Shanaya & we can relate)

Arjun wrote, “2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film. Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever. Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don’t... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, this morning, Arjun left Mumbai and was snapped at the airport. The actor has been spending time with his family and recently celebrated his sister Anshula’s birthday with father Boney Kapoor, sisters, Janhvi Kapoor, and cousins, Shanaya, Jahaan Kapoor. Videos of the cake cutting went viral on social media. On the work front, Arjun is shooting for his untitled love story with Rakul Preet Singh in Punjab. The film will hit screens in 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More