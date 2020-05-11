Arjun Kapoor pens a note of gratitude as Ishaqzaade clocks 8 years; Parineeti Chopra shares a BTS VIDEO

As the romantic drama Ishaqzaade completes 8 years, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have shared their fond memories on social media. Check them out.

and starrer Ishaqzaade has completed eight years today and both of them are quite overwhelmed about the same. Arjun and Parineeti’s sizzling on-screen chemistry as Parma and Zoya was loved by the audience and the movie went on to become a super hit. Both the stars have now taken to their respective social media handles and shared their fond memories on social media. Ishaqzaade proved to be a breakthrough movie for Parineeti and paved a way for Arjun’s grand debut in Bollywood.

It was released back in 2012 and also featured Gauahar Khan, Anil Rastogi, Natasha Rastogi, Ratan Singh Rathore, Shashank Khaitan, and others in pivotal roles. The romantic drama has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Habib Faisal. As mentioned above, the movie was a huge commercial success and received critical acclaim for its amazing plot and impressive star cast. Moreover, songs like Jhalla Wallah, Pareshaan, Ishaqzaade, Aafaton Ke Parinde, and others were chartbusters back then and continue to rule the hearts of music lovers even now.

Today, as the movie clocks eight years, Arjun Kapoor has shared a heartfelt post that reads, “Yesterday I found my original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them from 8 years ago. At that point of time in my life, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me & that's what I got out of Ishaqzaade. Thank you Aditya Chopra for taking a chance with me, Habib Faisal sir for making me a part of your vision, Shanoo Sharma for drilling confidence in me & asking me to finally express myself, Parineeti for being the best co-star that I could have wished for & the entire team of Ishaqzaade for being patient with me every day on shoot - all your silent support made me believe that I could do this, but most importantly Thank you all of you who welcomed me & that wicked smile of mine!!! (PS - that’s me actually looking at the sun & reminiscing in the first picture.”

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s post below:

The actor has also shared a few pictures along with the post in which he is seen holding the original script from the movie. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, has shared a BTS video from the sets of the romantic drama thereby recalling the fond memories. In some parts of the clip, the two actors are seen rehearsing for the movie while in a few others, Parineeti is seen rehearsing for the iconic song ‘Pareshaan’ which was a huge hit back then. Apart from that, the actress has also shared another post on Instagram in which she mentions how she won the national award (special mention) for Ishaqzaade. Pari, as she is fondly called by the fans has also given a few glimpses of the aforesaid certificate along with the post. She writes, “THE FILM THAT GAVE ME THIS #NationalAward #SpecialMention #Grateful #Blessed #8YearsOfIshaqzaade. Thankyou Adi, Habib Sir, Arjun, Shanoo, Gauahar, and my entire Ishaqzaade family for changing my life forever. @arjunkapoor You became my first friend from the industry and will always remain so.”

Check out Parineeti Chopra’s tweet below:

Check out Parineeti’s Instagram post below:

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra collaborated again after Ishaqzaade for Namaste England that was released in 2018. The two of them will team up again for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that has been helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The black comedy’s release has been delayed as of now owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit India too along with the rest of the world. Arjun has two more movies lined up after this. He will be collaborating with Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled movie that has been directed by Kaashvie Nair. The actor will then feature in Kaneda under the direction of Navdeep Singh. Talking about Parineeti Chopra, the actress will be next seen in the mystery thriller titled The Girl On The Train which is a remake of the 2016 Hollywood movie of the same name. She will also feature in the biopic titled Saina which is based on the life of Indian Badminton player Saina Nehwal.

