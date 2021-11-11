Arjun Kapoor pens a special birthday wish for Boney Kapoor; Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor reacts

It is Boney Kapoor’s birthday today and the ace producer has turned a year older and wiser. Wishes have been pouring in from every corner and social media is filled with love and blessings. Boney’s daughter's Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had already taken to the social media to wish their dad on his special day and now it is the turn of his eldest son Arjun Kapoor who stole the show with his note. Arjun posted a throwback picture of him with his dad and penned a special wish for him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor posted a black and white picture of him as a kid. In the picture, we can see a very young Boney Kapoor holding a young Arjun Kapoor who is sitting in front of him. Sharing this lovely picture, Arjun wrote “Being selfless isn’t something one can be taught it’s an in built machinery that exists among very few people, I happen to be the son of one of those people... I’ve seen & heard stories of dad going out of his way to help find solutions for others and forgetting to help himself & fulfilling his needs before all that... it’s not easy being selfless & surviving... Happy Birthday to a man who has not only survived but lived like a King thru it all.... love you Dad.” Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “Awwwww”.

Take a look:

Talking about the workfront Arjun Kapoor has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. He has Ek Villain 2, Kuttey, Lady Killer with Ajay Bahl, and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham. The actor will be switching to the two aforementioned projects next year after calling it a wrap on Kuttey. The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, which paired him alongside Saif Ali Khan for the film. The makers have time and again spoken about their plans of turning it into a franchise and the script work is currently in progress.

