Arjun Kapoor photoshops himself into Parineeti Chopra’s travel PICS on her birthday; Latter REACTS

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has turned a year older today. On this special occasion, many celebs from the tinsel town of Bollywood took to their social media to shower wishes on Parineeti. Among these was a special birthday wish from Arjun Kapoor. If you are a Parineeti fan, you must surely know that the young woman loves traveling. In fact, she jets off to one country or the other every few weeks. Arjun being one of her close friends, took the liberty to share a few travel pictures of Parineeti and photoshopped himself into them. The reactions are hilarious.

A few hours back, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram space and posted several travel pictures of Parineeti. However, the twist here is that the actor, in good humour, photoshopped himself into Parineeti’s pictures, and it looked absolutely funny. Sharing these pictures, Arjun captioned the post, “Pari you travel the world and I travel with you in your heart. Happy birthday to the World Tourism Ambassador! You deserve the title. @parineetichopra”. As soon as Arjun shared the post, netizens and celebs flooded the post with likes and laughing emojis.

Parineeti too commented on Arjun’s post – not once but twice! Parineeti’s first comment read, “Almeidaaaa – mat karo mera peeechaaa #IYKYN”. The actress’s second comment was, “OHO bina visa ke entry??? Baba please show me your passport. My favorite human, mera pehla, original hero, and dost. I lovee you (omg)”.

Sweet, isn’t it?

Apart from Parineeti, actors like Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kriti Sanon reacted to the post as well.

Parineeti and Arjun shared screen space in one of their very first films, Ishaqzaade in 2012. Since then, they have always shared a close bond, and are seen having the best time together in interviews.

