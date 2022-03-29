Arjun Kapoor plans next rakhi gift for Sonam, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, Rhea, Anshula; Find out their reactions

Arjun Kapoor shares a beautiful and sweet bond with his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. They often share each other’s pictures on social media, which shows their love for their siblings. They also often celebrate festivals and big events together. Speaking of festivals, we all know Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, which celebrates the sweet bond of brother and sister.

Kapoor’s are no different when it comes to celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan and Arjun Kapoor has already decided what will he give his sisters as the next rakhi gift. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Arjun shared a video in which a little girl can be seen sitting on her brother’s back when he was trying to do the pushup near a trampoline. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Next rakhi this is my gift to you guys…”

Watch video here

As soon as he posted the video, his sisters were quick to give reactions to their “future gifts”. Janhvi reshared Arjun’s story on her Instagram. She wrote, “This and some tiramisu plz.” Anshula too reshared the story and wrote, “You’re the Best.” Sonam too reshared Arjun’s story on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the film Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in key roles. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

