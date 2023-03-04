Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Mandira Bedi and others serve glam at a store launch event: See PICS

Bollywood and the fashion world have always complimented and supported each other. The famous celebs of the Hindi film industry have also been the face of the Indian fashion industry for a very long time, and are often spotted promoting the creations of famous designers, and on fashion shows. On Friday night, many popular Bollywood stars, including actors Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, renowned television host Mandira Bedi, and many others were spotted at renowned designer Gaurav Gupta's store launch event in Mumbai.

The renowned celebs of Bollywood, including Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Mandira Bedi, Pratiek Babbar, and many others were recently spotted at the grand store launch event of renowned fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, which was held in Mumbai on Friday night. The actors and designers, who attended the event, served glam looks in Gaurav Gupta's signature creations at the event.

Pooja Hegde, who is set to release her much-awaited project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, looked ethereal in a beige and golden co-ord set, with flared off-shoulder sleeves as she attended the store launch event. The actress completed her look with a smokey eye makeup look, a messy bun, minimal accessories, and a pair of matching heels.

