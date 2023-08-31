Arjun Kapoor poses with sisters Rhea Kapoor, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya; see Raksha Bandhan celebration PICS

It's the festive season. Just two days ago, Bollywood celebs were decked up in traditional attires, all set to relish the lavish and delicious sadhya to celebrate the harvest festival Onam. Yet again, B-town stars were seen soaking in the merriment of Raksha Bandhan.

Kartik Aaryan was seen taking blessings from his sister while his dog eyed the prasad. Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with his sister Alka Bhatia and called her 'a pillar of strength'. Kiara Advani missed her little brother Mishaal Advani a little extra on this day. Zoya Akhtar also posted an unseen picture with brother Farhan Akhtar.

Arjun Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters

Among the many actors who celebrated this official sibling day with her brothers and sisters was Gunday actor Arjun Kapoor. The eldest sister of the Kapoor clan, Rhea Kapoor invited all her cousins to her home for a fun-filled get-together with the Kapoor kids. One by one, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor were seen arriving at Rhea's residence.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya posted multiple pictures showcasing what their time together looked like. First up was a family picture with all her cousins in the frame. Next up was a selfie of Khushi, Anshula and Shanaya. The third picture was of the sister tying the Rakhi on the hands of their brothers. Next was a picture of the cutest member of the Kapoor family, their doggo. The last pic was of the hand of one of the brothers who had multiple rakhis tied on the wrist.

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor missed other cousins on Raksha Bandhan

While a handful of the Kapoor cousins were together for the day, others like Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor didn't make it to the family fun. Arjun was also missing them so he posted the family picture and mentioned in the caption that he missed others from the Kapoor clan.

He wrote, "The last of the rakhi mohicans !!! Raksha Bandhan sans a few major players from the clan who were missed." Anshula Kapoor also posted a selfie with Khushi and Shanaya and captioned it 'mine' with a heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor's work front

Of late, the 2 States actor is having a hard time at the box office with his last films Ek Villian Returns and Kuttey not doing good business. However, the actor is at it and is currently filming for The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake.



